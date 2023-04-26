The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
MYR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
April 26, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. EDT

THORNTON, Colo. — THORNTON, Colo. — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.38.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $811.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYRG

