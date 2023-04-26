Navient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Navient Corp. (NAVI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $111 million.
The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $253 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.7 million.
