NETSTREIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $1.5 million, or 3 cents per share.
NETSTREIT, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.4 million.
NETSTREIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.17 to $1.23 per share.
