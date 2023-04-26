Nevro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nevro said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $112 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $445 million to $455 million.

