Nevro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its first quarter.
The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Nevro said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $112 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $445 million to $455 million.
