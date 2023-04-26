Old Dominion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $285 million.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.
