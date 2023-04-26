Old Dominion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.58.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $285 million.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.