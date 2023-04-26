The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Old Dominion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2023 at 7:06 a.m. EDT

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $285 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.58.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODFL

