Otis Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. — FARMINGTON, Conn. — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $331 million.
The company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period.
Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTIS