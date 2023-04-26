Penske: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $298.3 million.
The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.83 billion.
