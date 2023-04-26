PROG Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DRAPER, Utah — DRAPER, Utah — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48 million. On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $655.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $585 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.3 billion to $2.38 billion.

