Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $365.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $281.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285 million.