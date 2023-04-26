Roku: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $193.6 million in its first quarter.
The video streaming company posted revenue of $741 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million.
_____
