Ryder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $139 million. The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.81 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.80 to $3.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.24.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $12.05 per share.

