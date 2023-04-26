Sallie Mae: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. — NEWARK, Del. — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.5 million.
The student loan company posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $405.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.
_____
