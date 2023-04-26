ServiceNow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $150 million.
The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW