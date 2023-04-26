Silgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72 million.
The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGN