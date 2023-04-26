Silicon Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14 million. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $246.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.08. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $238 million to $248 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $276.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLAB

GiftOutline Gift Article