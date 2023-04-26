SPS Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.3 million.
The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 63 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $128.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.
SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.67 to $2.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $525.5 million to $527.6 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC