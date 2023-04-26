The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

SurModics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. EDT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.98 per share to a loss of $1.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $103 million to $106 million.

