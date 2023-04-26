Teladoc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PURCHASE, N.Y. — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its first quarter.
The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $629.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $660 million.
The company expects a full-year loss of $1.70 to $1.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion.
