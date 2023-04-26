Teradyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. — NORTH READING, Mass. — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $83.5 million.
The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $617.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 74 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $685 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $687.9 million.
