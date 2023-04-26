TriNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. — DUBLIN, Calif. — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $131 million.
The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $394 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.40.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $6.35 per share.
_____
