Ultra Clean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2023 at 5:33 p.m. EDT

HAYWARD, Calif. — HAYWARD, Calif. — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $433.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $460 million for the fiscal second quarter.

