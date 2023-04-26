United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.
The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $362 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $268.2 million, which also missed Street forecasts.
