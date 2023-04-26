Wabtec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $169 million. On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.28 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $9 billion.

