Wabtec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $169 million.
The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.
Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $9 billion.
