WillScot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $210.9 million.
The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $565.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.4 million.
WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion.
