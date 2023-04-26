Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $99.5 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $228.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Wolfspeed expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $212 million to $232 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOLF

GiftOutline Gift Article