Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $99.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $228.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Wolfspeed expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $212 million to $232 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
