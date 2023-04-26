House to debate debt ceiling bill as GOP confronts last-minute holdouts

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House is set to begin debate Wednesday on a Republican bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, slash federal spending and repeal some of President Biden’s top legislative accomplishments, as Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) embarks on a last-minute scramble to win over a handful of holdouts in his ranks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With a vote expected as soon as this afternoon, top GOP lawmakers have expressed a measure of confidence even as they acknowledge they have little room for error, since their slim advantage — and persistent ideological schisms — could easily frustrate their plans. Overnight, Republican leaders even tweaked their bill in an attempt to assuage skeptics and cobble together the 218 votes needed for passage, defying their own, earlier promises to leave the legislation intact.

“Now remember what this bill is. This bill is to get us to the negotiating table," McCarthy said late Tuesday in a public effort to calm fears among his members. He said some Republicans still have “concerns,” but would vote for the bill anyway, as they look "to make sure the negotiation goes forward because we’re sitting in $31 trillion in debt.”

In a bid to rally his party, McCarthy is set to gather his conference for a private meeting Wednesday morning, a regular weekly session that has taken on added significance amid the final push to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act. The proposal includes a slew of conservative policy priorities, such as new work requirements for welfare recipients and a repeal of recent programs to combat climate change. Without those items, Republicans have refused to raise the debt ceiling, the legal maximum that the U.S. government can borrow to pay its bills.

Senate Democrats have rejected the GOP measure, while Biden has threatened to veto it, arguing it would inflict harm on families and the economy. Instead, the president has called on Congress to raise the debt limit without conditions because a failure to do so could cause the government to default — perhaps as soon as this summer.

Not every Republican appears fully sold on their party’s legislation: By Tuesday night, there were about a dozen skeptical moderate and conservative lawmakers who privately expressed various misgivings with the legislation. The dissent prompted McCarthy and his top allies — including Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the GOP’s chief vote counter, and Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), an emissary in debt ceiling talks — to work to shore up support.

Some GOP centrists, especially those from Midwestern states, expressed concern that a repeal of Biden-backed climate programs could cancel federal tax credits for ethanol production and solar energy, potentially harming their districts. Conservatives, meanwhile, said they hope to push the bill further right politically, particularly by imposing work requirements sooner on low-income Americans enrolled in programs such as Medicaid and food stamps.

For hours, those disputes bogged down the work of the House Rules Committee, which processes legislation and sets the terms for debate on the chamber floor, until Republicans agreed to make the changes. By Wednesday morning, though, it still remained unclear if McCarthy could secure the 218 votes required for passage. With a 222-member majority, McCarthy can spare only four, provided every Republican is in attendance.

“I would say most of the members are actually on board with the package as I understand it,” added Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), another caucus member, who said he thought the bill would pass even as he acknowledged there are a “couple who have questions.”

For now, the clock is ticking: Congress may have as few as six weeks to raise the debt ceiling, or else the U.S. government could default, triggering an economic calamity with global implications. The mere prospect of a fiscal crisis already has started to rattle Wall Street, shifting investors’ interest in government bonds that would mature around when the deadline will probably arrive.

Adding to the stakes, Fitch Ratings, which evaluates the quality of bonds and other debt, offered a stark warning Tuesday: Persistent dysfunction — and a series of near misses on preserving U.S. borrowing capacity — could result in a hit to the country’s credit. The early warning offered an urgent reminder to lawmakers more than a decade after the GOP last used the debt ceiling as political leverage in pursuit of spending cuts, a move that did result in a credit downgrade that cost taxpayers more than $1 billion due to higher interest rates on government bonds.

Entering the debate, Republicans have stood firm this week in their brinkmanship, stressing they did not want a default — but would not deliver an increase in the borrowing cap without new constraints to lessen the debt. Analyzing the bill, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found Tuesday that the GOP-backed cuts and other policy changes would save the government roughly $4.8 trillion over the next 10 years.

“It would be irresponsible to do so without meaningful fiscal reforms,” Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) said at hearing before the House Rules Committee late Tuesday. “In fact, it would be nothing short of negligence.”

As they prepared their bill for the House floor, Republicans ignored a veto threat from the White House, which emphasized Tuesday that the bill would hamstring key government services. That included “food safety inspections, rail safety, healthy meals for seniors, research on cancer and other diseases, border security, public safety, and veterans’ medical care,” the administration said in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle (Pa.) pledged at the rules hearing: “We will not bend to a ruinous ransom note.”

Biden, meanwhile, seized on the vote as fodder as he officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. Addressing union leaders, he blasted “MAGA” Republicans — a reference to former president Donald Trump’s previous campaign slogan — and noted that the GOP repeatedly raised the debt ceiling without conditions under his predecessor.

“America is not a deadbeat nation,” the president said.

