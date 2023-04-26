Humana hikes 2023 forecast after better-than-expected 1Q

Growing enrollment and declining hospital use by COVID-19 patients helped push the health insurer Humana past first-quarter expectations.
Overall, Humana’s profit rose 33% to $1.24 billion in the quarter. Earnings adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaled $9.38 per share. Revenue grew more than 11% to $26.74 billion.
Analysts had forecast earnings of $9.25 per share on $26.32 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Humana Inc. said Wednesday that it now expects adjusted earnings for 2023 to be at least $28.25 per share. That’s up from a previous forecast for at least $28 per share.
Analysts forecast $28.11 per share, according to the data firm FactSet.
Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky, company jumped nearly $10, or 2%, to $511.50 in premarket trading.
