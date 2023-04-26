Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The way we play video games has changed a lot over the years. From the arcade cabinets containing Space Invaders and Pac-Man, to the home console era of the ‘90s and aughts, to the internet age where you can play against anyone in the world — and download high-end games in a matter of minutes. Each phase has reshaped the industry, and its balance of power, massively.

The next stage, according to the smart money, is in cloud gaming. Building up a catalogue of premium games that can mostly be played instantly, like a Netflix Inc. show, is tipped to be the definitive way the vast majority of gamers will access top titles in the future. Subscription plans will likely form the bedrock of this model, rather than the purchase of individual games.

One shrewd move to prepare for this future was Microsoft Corp.’s proposed $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc., a coup that would bring ownership of a tremendous catalogue of the most popular games like Call of Duty, the kind of franchise that would make Microsoft’s subscriptions, already a market leader, a must-have for millions of gamers.

For that reason, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided to block the acquisition. Against a backdrop of regulators around the world facing criticism for having too soft a touch and being too slow to sense the winds of technological change, the CMA has decided it is too big a risk to allow Microsoft to strengthen its position, even if the cloud gaming market is still nascent.

Microsoft has said it will appeal. If that fails, it would be a blow for Microsoft — but by no means a disaster.

As the CMA wrote in its summary, owning Activision’s games would make a “material difference” in the competitiveness of a cloud gaming platform. And while Microsoft has offered up several assurances that it would not make games like Call of Duty exclusive to its Xbox platform for at least the next 10 years, the CMA is rightly concerned that the long-term incentive would be to do just that. Buying Activision would also see Microsoft gain ground in the mobile-games market, in which it has only a minimal presence today, and strengthen its PC gaming catalogue too.

But missing out on Activision will merely slow down Microsoft’s cloud ambitions. If the deal collapses — with European and US regulators also highly concerned — Microsoft will remain in a commanding position with several strengths over its competitors. It may be back to the drawing board to some degree, but that board is bursting with strong intellectual property plus a roster of games-making and tech-infrastructure talent.

Microsoft’s Game Pass, an all-you-can-eat subscription service where mostly older games are downloadable, is already the biggest gaming subscription offering out there today, reaching almost $1 billion in revenue in the last reported quarter. PlayStation Plus, Sony’s equivalent, is dismally off the pace — as the Japanese company readily admits, telling the CMA during its investigation it was “beyond doubt that Game Pass is far ahead.”

When the download-first model makes way for instant streaming, Microsoft’s ownership of the Azure cloud platform will also mean a substantial competitive advantage against Sony, which currently contracts Microsoft to provide its cloud service to PlayStation gamers.

Amazon.com Inc., by contrast, has the tech but perhaps not the talent: Its gaming ambitions have stuttered, and its streaming games service Luna suffers from a lackluster catalogue. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, meanwhile, tried games streaming with its Stadia product — only to give up in January.

In all, the pure-play streaming market is still tiny, said analyst Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis. It’s forecast this year to account for just $379 million in gamers’ spending globally. There is time to invest in other ways to get this right.

It helps that Microsoft has been here before. Few thought the corporate nerds of Microsoft would find a way to muscle in against the PlayStation before it launched the Xbox in 2001. But they did — through the help of smart acquisition of outside talent and genre-defining innovations. Today Microsoft owns more than 20 games studios, including the likes of Bethesda, the company behind the Fallout series of games.

It means that while acquiring Activision might have provided a huge and immediate boost to its business, it’s by no means the only route to success for Microsoft in gaming’s next chapter. Microsoft’s Plan B is stronger than its competitors’ Plan A.

