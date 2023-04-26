U.K. blocks Microsoft’s $75 billion Activision Blizzard deal

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.K. regulators blocked Microsoft’s $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Wednesday, ruling that the combination would give the tech giant too much power in the fast-growing cloud-based video games market. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Microsoft already has 60 to 70 percent of the global cloud gaming market, along with other advantages from its ownership of Xbox, the Competition and Markets Authority said a statement. But the cloud allows gamers to avoid buying expensive consoles and PCs, giving them more flexibility and choice as to how they play.

“Allowing Microsoft to take such a strong position in the cloud gaming market just as it begins to grow rapidly would risk undermining the innovation that is crucial to the development of these opportunities.”

Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith said the software giant is fully committed to the deal and would appeal.

“The [competition and markets authority] decision rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns and discourages technology innovation and investment in the United Kingdom,” Smith said in a statement forward by a spokesperson.

“We’re especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works,” Smith said.

The decision could play into regulatory scrutiny playing out in the U.S. and European Union. Late last year the Federal Trade Commission, under the leadership of chair Lina Khan, sued to block the deal in the United States, arguing the acquisition would squash future innovations.

The U.K. regulator rejected a proposal from Microsoft that would have set out requirements governing which games must be offered to certain platforms, and on what conditions, something that would have played out over a 10-year period. It also said Microsoft’s proposal was not sufficiently open to providers who might want to work on systems other than Windows. Such an agreement would also put too much regulatory oversight over individual games and platforms, it said.

“By contrast, preventing the merger would effectively allow market forces to continue to operate and shape the development of cloud gaming without this regulatory intervention,” the regulator wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

