The US spends more on prescription drugs than any other country in the world. It’s easy to blame drugmakers, but they’re by no means the only ones at fault. Lowering costs will also require lawmakers to scrutinize pharmacy benefit managers, the middlemen in a bewilderingly opaque supply chain. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight PBMs started in the 1960s as a “back office” for health plans to process claims. Over time, they expanded their reach — negotiating rebates from drugmakers; creating lists of drugs, known as formularies, that providers of health benefits agree to cover; and developing networks of preferred pharmacies.

Businesses that pay for their employees’ health benefits often give PBMs a cut of the rebates. This encourages PBMs to favor expensive drugs for their formularies. Costs then get driven up further because drugmakers offset rebates by setting higher list prices. PBMs also make money by inflating the cost of generics; discouraging pharmacies from undercutting the PBMs’ negotiated prices; tweaking unfathomably complex contracts to their advantage; and steering patients to higher-priced drugs and in-house services.

Predictably, this convoluted system has given rise to still other intermediaries. Employers often hire consultants to help them pick a PBM, for instance. But more layers of middlemen, each introducing new conflicts of interest, cannot be the answer.

The system’s upward pressure on negotiated prices (net of rebates) is bad enough, but it understates the harm. The uninsured, often those with the lowest incomes, are left to pay the full list price; those with coinsurance or high deductibles also face costs linked to list prices. These outcomes are grossly unfair as well as absurdly inefficient.

The problem isn’t the rebate, as such: Negotiating discounts for bulk purchases is standard practice in most industries. What distinguishes drug pricing in the US from arrangements in, say, the UK or Canada is the absence of a single negotiator — a government agency — empowered to get a good deal. The consequences of this lack of power on the buyers’ side are then amplified by the system’s extreme opacity. Buyers don’t know what others are paying. Often, if they did, they wouldn’t stand for it.

Congress says it wants to drive down drug prices and has zeroed in on PBMs. Given the complexities, there’s a danger of unintended consequences — but one essential step should be uncontroversial. The system needs more transparency concerning rebates and every other aspect of drugmakers’ contractual arrangements. Senators Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell have proposed changes of this kind. Their plan would expose and discourage the current system’s anomalies, while making it easier to devise a more ambitious reform.

Some argue that greater transparency might itself raise drug costs by making it harder for PBMs to negotiate rebates. But rebates set against artificially inflated prices aren’t real savings. New PBM business models are emerging that could preserve the intermediaries’ value as negotiators while correcting their misaligned incentives.

Drug companies charge US customers too much for their products, and the Biden administration is rightly addressing ways to bring them in line. But the manufacturers aren’t the only problem. Lowering those exorbitant costs demands that everybody takes a good, hard look at the middlemen.

