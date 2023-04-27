Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

America’s dedication to fiscal gimmickry is once again imposing unintended costs on the economy. This time, growth, innovation and competitiveness are under threat from a pernicious reform to the corporate tax code — one that nobody ever intended to take effect. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last year, five years after former President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, one of its many delayed provisions kicked in. Companies would no longer have the option of deducting their R&D expenses in the year they’re incurred. Instead, the costs would have to be amortized over five or 15 years, depending on whether they’re domestic or foreign.

If this sounds foolish, that’s because it was never intended to actually happen. Lawmakers scheduled the end of full expensing for R&D as one of many maneuvers to make budget numbers add up in outlying years. In Washington, this kind of fraudulent budget accounting has become standard operating procedure. The law’s designers expected policymakers to revisit the matter before any harm was done. Congress never got around to it.

Advertisement

Now this inadvertent reform has put the US at a competitive disadvantage. Many other countries provide generous incentives for R&D expenses. And the increase in the effective tax burden falls most heavily, as you’d expect, on companies that spend disproportionately on developing new technologies – the very enterprises that drive economic growth. According to one estimate, the new treatment raises the effective marginal tax rate on domestic research by between 16 and 28 percentage points.

One hopes that sense will prevail. A bipartisan group of representatives has introduced a measure that would restore the earlier incentive. The Senate has been looking at a similar proposal. Some such plan should be passed without further delay.

At about $30 billion this year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the direct fiscal cost of restoring the relief would be modest by current standards — and this greatly overstates the true cost. By fueling growth, full expensing for R&D would expand the tax base over time, boosting other revenue. In the end, it would more than pay for itself.

Advertisement

If Congress were prudent, it would fold this change into a broader tax-reform plan consistent with the goal of stabilizing the national debt at a sustainable level. In this alternative reality, full expensing would be permanently extended to every kind of investment, not just R&D. Here too, the tax code is scheduled to shift the other way, with so-called bonus depreciation phasing out over the next few years. Comprehensive full expensing, combined with adjustments to the corporate tax rate and an end to the deductibility of debt interest, would be both revenue-enhancing in the short term and strongly pro-growth beyond.

It’s unlikely that this Congress could devise so ambitious a reform. Still, it’s encouraging that fixing the R&D anomaly commands at least some bipartisan support. All by itself, this would be a valuable step in the right direction.

Disclosure: Bloomberg LP devotes a large percentage of its profits to research and development spending.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Biden Needs to Negotiate on the Debt Ceiling: The Editors

• When Did Risk Become a Bad Word in the US?: Allison Schrager

• In Parsing the Bank Crisis, Don’t Forget Easy Money: Bill Dudley

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article