The Bank of England was the first in this cycle to raise interest rates among the major central banks, and it’s now blazing a trail in how to shrink a balance sheet. Its success in scaling back its corporate bond portfolio should give it confidence to speed up the liquidation of its much larger government debt holdings — provided market conditions continue to allow the sales. There are clear lessons here for the European Central Bank which will soon have to accelerate its own quantitative easing unwind.

The BOE stopped reinvesting its maturing gilt holdings at the end of 2021, and in November it started proactively selling gilts. Now it’s setting the example on exiting the corporate market. Central banks prefer exposure just to government debt risk, but the pandemic forced them into providing a wider safety net. As higher interest rates withdraw monetary stimulus globally, balance-sheet largesse also need to be removed.

As the ECB holds more than €340 billion ($374 million) of euro corporate bonds, its governing council will be taking a keen interest in the BOE’s progress. When its own interest-rate hiking cycle halts, attention will shift to reducing the ECB’s €7.7 trillion balance sheet. While the Federal Reserve has amassed a similar-sized account, it only very briefly held corporate risk. Furthermore, the US central bank is unwinding its bond exposure at a monthly rate of $95 billion, more than six times faster than the ECB.

The UK central bank has offloaded two-thirds of the £20 billion ($25 billion) of corporate bonds it amassed. From this week, it’s doubling the pace of auctions and being more flexible in accepting bids. Its April 6 market notice says it’s “now actively exploring additional methods of sale to be used alongside auctions to conclude the disposal of corporate bond holdings. This is likely to include seeking further interest in buybacks and undertaking bilateral transactions where needed.” It should make short work of selling the remainder by the summer, well ahead of its April 2024 target.

In the context of the BOE’s overall balance sheet, which still holds £815 billion ($1 trillion) of gilts, this is small beer. Supporting the wider economy by stepping into the secondary bond market to reduce the yield premium for investment-grade corporate debt was an integral part of the pandemic stimulus program. But it has overstayed its welcome, and it’s important to facilitate a smooth and swift exit.

Disposing of tens of billions of pounds of bonds when yields are now significantly higher (and correspondingly prices are much lower) comes at a cost. The UK Treasury takes responsibility for the final bill, with the BOE passing along income but also any losses. The UK has enjoyed a cumulative £120 billion windfall since QE started in 2009 — but that is going into rapid reverse.

The BOE reported a £1.58 billion loss in March, its largest on record as it posted a total shortfall for the last financial year of nearly £4 billion. Though coupon income softens some of the losses on principal, it illustrates how quantitative tightening is going to severely hurt future government budgets. The corporate bond portfolio experiment shouldn’t be a major line item — and certainly not when set against the £3.5 billion profit the BOE made from its successful intervention when the gilt market melted down in September.

However, the BOE’s corporate-bond disposal is clearly having a wider impact. The yield premium that corporates have to offer above benchmark gilts is still higher than pre-Covid. A 16% rise to £8.5 billion in primary market issuance year-to-date compared with 2022 is also a factor.

Sterling corporate bonds are cheap relative to euro-denominated equivalents, which on average offer less than half the yield premium over respective benchmarks. However, this might evaporate by the time the BOE finally leaves the building. It’ll put the spotlight on the ECB with a portfolio 15 times bigger.

The ECB can breathe calmly for now while letting some of its holdings naturally roll off. But with a QE pot of more than €5 trillion, the potential writedown given lower prevailing prices is a scary prospect. Active sales back into the secondary market are too big a step for the ECB for the foreseeable future, but it will become a pressing issue for core euro countries such as Germany. In turn, this will pose a problem for nations including Italy, which cannot afford to run down their holdings or consolidate losses.

German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, as well as leading the push for higher interest rates, made clear last month that he views the current €15 billion monthly pace of passive quantitative tightening as insufficient. The ECB is likely to double its QT program at its June 15 quarterly review, but there are only so many bonds maturing given the long-dated nature of much of the larger of its two QE portfolios, the legacy Asset Purchase program. It is probable that later this year the ECB will have to start running down the holdings of its smaller but more flexible pandemic bond buying program. Triggering that will definitively shift the focus toward balance sheet reduction.

For the past year, monetary tightening has primarily been about raising interest-rates. That’s about to change. The BOE is leading the way with the less visible but still contractionary balance sheet unwind. Frankfurt was late to the rate-hike party but, as it prepares to take the next steps, London is signaling a clear route to more normal conditions.

