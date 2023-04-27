Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

European banks haven’t suffered the deposit outflows that afflicted their US peers, making the collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG look like a one-off. Evidence from the first-quarter results of Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG on Thursday, as well as numbers from Spain’s Banco Santander SA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, shows limited movements on deposits either from smaller to larger lenders or from weaker to stronger banks.

Like their US peers, the Europeans enjoyed strong growth in revenue from lending, even though interest rates haven’t risen as far or as fast as those in the US. And they could get to enjoy the benefits of wider net interest margins for longer because UK and European banks don’t face the same competition for depositors’ cash that US banks do from money-market funds.

Still, executives at Barclays and Deutsche Bank highlighted their banks’ large buffers of excess liquidity to meet withdrawals and emphasized that their own management and monitoring of outflow risks already went beyond what regulators demand.

The relative calm in the region could be seen as proof of the conservatism of existing regulations and lack of need for any tightening of rules in response to the bank failures in the US and Switzerland. Barclays, in fact, gained some deposits in the US, appearing to some corporate clients as a safe haven. But greater tensions could still emerge as the European Central Bank in particular catches up with the Federal Reserve’s rate rises and balance sheet reductions.

For Deutsche Bank in particular, the events in March were a vindication of how improved its balance sheet and profitability are from six or seven years ago. After Credit Suisse’s collapse, the German lender’s share price and the cost of insuring its bonds against default both deteriorated rapidly as investors looked to sniff out the next weakest link in banking.

Deutsche Bank is convinced the volatility was driven by a speculative attack by hedge funds that put big short bets on its credit default swaps during quiet US market hours, aiming to further drive down the share price. This is not complete fancy on the bank’s part and securities regulators are likely to look into trading patterns, but proving collusion or nefarious intent could be very hard.

Regardless of the cause, the takeaway is that once investors dug into the bank’s exposures and liquidity risks, the worst fears quickly subsided. Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke hopes that over time the “muscle memory” of investors selling Deutsche Bank at the first sign of trouble will fade away, he told analysts on a call. His hopes ought to be realized, but the timescale might still be longer than he’d like.

What counts in Deutsche Bank’s favor is its growth in traditional, repeatable net interest income from lending. For its corporate bank and retail bank combined, this revenue rose 46% in the first quarter versus the same period last year to €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion). That helped make up for a bigger than expected drop in its core bond and currency trading business, where it did significantly worse than rivals. The lending revenue also helped Deutsche Bank beat profit expectations and report its best quarterly pretax income nearly seven years.

Barclays also reported strong net interest income growth, up 30% versus the first quarter last year, boosted by a rise in deposits and its acquisition last year of a more than $3 billion credit card book from clothing retailer The Gap Inc. Barclays also did better than many rivals in fixed-income trading and investment-banking fees, which helped it post record quarterly revenues.

Barclays shares did better of the two on Thursday, even though trading revenue is often less highly valued by investors due to its volatility. But if Deutsche Bank can keep improving its net interest income and hitting its cost-cutting targets it should conquer that investor muscle memory —eventually.

