Expectations for a capital-spending super-cycle are colliding with worries about an economic slowdown, and this is creating some weird distortions in how investors view industrial stocks and earnings. Caterpillar Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter results that were much more robust than analysts expected and said that its overall outlook for 2023 had brightened amid continued healthy demand for its products. But the construction and mining equipment company’s order backlog was flat in the first quarter compared with the final months of 2022, and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said he expected dealers to scale back inventory stockpiles in the second half of the year as supply-chain logjams ease. When “availability improves, order rates typically normalize as dealers can wait longer to place orders,” Umpleby said on a call to discuss the company’s results. “Our healthy backlog continues to underpin our constructive views about our end markets.” Investors weren’t buying it: Caterpillar shares fell as much as 5.6% before recovering some of their losses.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Rockwell Automation Inc. also reported better-than-expected quarterly results and now forecasts as much as 17% organic sales growth for fiscal 2023. But the company’s projection for $9 billion in orders this year implies a slight moderation in the coming months. This, too, is a reflection of improving component availability and shorter waiting times, not a drop-off in demand, with cancellation rates at Rockwell remaining within normal historical ranges of low-single digits through April. “As lead times improve, as they are across a lot of our product lines, you’ll see machine builders not having to provide orders of the same size to have as many months of coverage,” Rockwell CEO Blake Moret said on a call to discuss the results. Investors in the automation-equipment manufacturer were much more accepting of this explanation: Shares of Rockwell were up more than 3% on Thursday afternoon.

The push-and-pull dynamic between supply chains and orders is front and center this industrial earnings season as investors try to assess what’s evidence of normalization and healing and what suggests that “arguably the longest anticipated slowdown is actually at hand,” RBC analyst Deane Dray wrote in a report earlier this month. Layered on top of that is a debate about the extent to which an expected boom in factory investments and construction spending spurred by a rewiring of parts networks and billions in government funding might help insulate the industrial sector from the effects of whatever economic downdraft does materialize eventually. Equipment-rental company Ashtead Group Plc now forecasts $450 billion more in spending growth in nonresidential and nonbuilding construction between 2023 and 2026 than it did as recently as December. Melius Research has tabulated some $400 billion of “mega-projects” — defined as an investment greater than $1 billion — with almost 60% of those planned facilities already breaking ground. The Census Bureau’s gauge of construction spending in the US manufacturing industry in February reached the highest monthly level in data stretching back to the same month in 2002.

Theoretically, Caterpillar and Rockwell should both be key beneficiaries of this spending boom, albeit in slightly different ways. But some cracks have emerged in the resiliency argument in recent weeks with worrying commentary on commercial construction from lighting manufacturer Acuity Brands Inc. and specialty chemical company RPM International Inc. and on the manufacturing economy from distributor Fastenal Co. If the rising tide won’t lift all boats, there’s now a hunt for what might stay afloat. Investors seem to have settled on treating any company with direct exposure to commercial construction as undesirable — what qualifies as “direct” is somewhat fungible, apparently, as Caterpillar estimates North American commercial real estate accounts for about 1% of total construction industry sales — while taking a more forgiving approach to companies with exposure to structural growth trends such as automation and electrification.

This results in some curious acrobatics. “Any discussion of ‘non-residential’ has at times in recent weeks sharpened into the hunt for surgical precision as to buildings exposure for companies excluding multi-family, single family, datacenters, factories, manufacturing, warehouses, institutional markets, infrastructure, mega-projects, hospitality, casinos, etc.,” Barclays Plc analyst Julian Mitchell wrote in a report earlier this month. “This is, needless to say, a very tricky exercise.” Of course, it’s possible that a factory is in fact a building, Mitchell wrote in a separate note, and that the gulf between industrial and construction markets isn’t as wide as investors are making it out to be.

This trend works both ways: for example, shareholders seemed unprepared for the 15% jump in first-quarter organic sales that electronic lock and door maker Allegion Plc reported this week. The company raised its guidance and now expects full-year revenue to increase as much as 7.5% excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency swings. Allegion shares had been under pressure this year because of perceived ties to commercial construction, but presumably these factories and buildings that are under construction will need doors just as much as they need electrical components and automation equipment.

Similarly, investors have given Pentair Plc little credit for the parts of its business that supply water pumps, filtration technology and treatment systems to commercial, industrial and infrastructure markets and instead treat the company as a proxy for the pool market. Shares of Pentair rallied more than 9% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance despite expectations for a deeper-than-anticipated sales rut in the pool division this year.

Investors are treating some companies as if the manufacturing economy is heading for a recession and others as if industrial markets will generally be fine. It’s not clear that both can be true at the same time.

