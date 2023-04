What began as a war of words over classroom discussions of homosexuality is now poised to become a protracted court battle between two of Florida’s most powerful entities: the conservative governor’s office and one of the state’s largest employer s .

Disney ramped up a long-running dispute with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday when it filed suit against him for allegedly violating its constitutional rights. DeSantis is seen as a leading candidate for the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination, and the feud with Disney has become a talking point in his fight against what he calls “woke corporations.” The California-based company, for its part, accused DeSantis of waging a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power.”