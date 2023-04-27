A.O. Smith: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $126.9 million.
The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $966.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.5 million.
A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.
A.O. Smith shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.
