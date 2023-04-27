AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $239 million. The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.46 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.08 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.72 to $11.12 per share.

AbbVie shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 6%. The stock has risen roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV

GiftOutline Gift Article