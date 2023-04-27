Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 57 cents per share.

Agnico shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.59, a rise of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.