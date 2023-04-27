Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.82 billion.
The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.
Agnico shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.59, a rise of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.
