Altisource Portfolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its first quarter.
The real estate services firm posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.1 million.
The company’s shares closed at $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $10.24.
