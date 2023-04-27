Ameris Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $60.4 million. The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $351.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

Ameris Bancorp shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.76, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

