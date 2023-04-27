AppFolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.1 million in its first quarter.
The property management software maker posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period.
AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million.
AppFolio shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.85, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.
