Astrazeneca: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain — CAMBRIDGE, Britain — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.8 billion.
The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $10.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.8 billion.
Astrazeneca shares have climbed nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZN