Baxter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. — DEERFIELD, Ill. — Baxter International Inc. (BAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $44 million.
The drug and medical device maker posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Baxter expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 61 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.01.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3 per share.
Baxter shares have dropped roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 6%.
