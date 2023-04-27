Bristol Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.26 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.34 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.61 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.25 per share.

Bristol Myers shares have fallen 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 6%. The stock has fallen 10% in the last 12 months.

