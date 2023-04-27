Byline Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.9 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.
Byline Bancorp shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.21, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.
