Camden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Camden Property Trust (CPT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $183 million, or $1.66 per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.68 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $41.9 million, or 39 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.8 million.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in June, Camden expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.66 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.74 to $6.98 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPT

GiftOutline Gift Article