Chemours: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $145 million.
The chemical company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.
Chemours shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.95, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CC