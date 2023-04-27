Cincinnati Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $225 million.
The insurer posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.
