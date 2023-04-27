Cloudflare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.1 million in its first quarter.
The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $290.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $306 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 34 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.28 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NET