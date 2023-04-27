Cloudflare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $290.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $306 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 34 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.28 billion.

