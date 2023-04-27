Crocs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $149.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.61 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $884.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $863 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.83 to $2.98.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.17 to $11.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion.

